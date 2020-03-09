Harry Kane: Tottenham and England captain steps up comeback in training

0:17 Harry Kane was pictured taking part in drills at Tottenham's training ground on Monday Harry Kane was pictured taking part in drills at Tottenham's training ground on Monday

Tottenham captain Harry Kane has been pictured midway through a personal rehabilitation session as he steps up his comeback from a hamstring injury.

The England forward has not played since sustaining a rupture on New Year's Day against Southampton but he appears to be on course to return ahead of schedule.

Kane took part in passing and other drills at the club's training ground on Monday morning, while his team-mates continued their preparations for the crucial Champions League last-16, second-leg game against RB Leipzig.

Kane was put through his paces at Tottenham's training ground in Enfield

The 26-year-old looked sprightly during the session and his appearance will have provided encouragement to both Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho and England boss Gareth Southgate that he will feature before the season's end.

There had been fears Kane would be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign, but he tweeted: "Love being back on the grass with a ball at my feet."

Love being back on the grass with a ball at my feet 😍💪 pic.twitter.com/9b8klAmFmw — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 9, 2020

Steven Bergwijn and Ben Davies both missed training on Monday and it remains to be seen whether the pair are included in Mourinho's squad for the trip to Germany as Spurs bid to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Kane was pleased to be back training on the grass

Bergwijn suffered a knock in the final stages of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Burnley, a match Davies missed.

Davies has been blighted by injuries since Mourinho arrived at the club in November, and only recently returned from an ankle injury.

OFFICIAL 📰



Tomorrow's game vs. @SpursOfficial will go ahead as planned with fans allowed to attend.



🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #RBLSPURS pic.twitter.com/ULA9QDp4pL — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 9, 2020

Leipzig have confirmed the match will go ahead as normal, despite PSG's match with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday joining Valencia's tie against Atalanta in being played behind closed doors.