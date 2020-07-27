Jan Vertonghen confirms Tottenham exit with goodbye message

Jan Vertonghen says he will miss the staff, players and fans at Tottenham as he leaves after eight years at the club

Jan Vertonghen says it is "a sad day for many reasons" as he confirmed the end of his eight-year stay at Tottenham in an emotional message.

The defender, who is leaving the club following the expiry of his contract, posted on Twitter: "So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons.

"I will miss the friends I've made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans.

"Thank you for all the support over the years. You've been amazing. We had many unbelievable memories but for now, it's goodbye."

More to follow...