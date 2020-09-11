Arkadiusz Milik: Tottenham unlikely to sign Napoli striker due to £32.5m asking price

Napoli are thought to want £32.5m for striker Arkadiusz Milik

Tottenham are unlikely to sign Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik in the current transfer window, according to Sky Italy's Gianluca Di Marzio.

Milik has been linked with a move to Spurs after scoring 48 goals in 122 games for Napoli since joining from Ajax in 2016.

Harry Kane is the only specialist striker in Tottenham's first-team squad and head coach Jose Mourinho says the club is "working very hard" to sign competition for the England captain.

However, Tottenham could look at other options than Milik - with Napoli wanting £32.5m for the Poland international, who has just one year left on his contract.

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth told The Transfer Show: "Milik has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs in the past few windows and the Napoli president - the quiet, shy, retiring Aurelio De Laurentiis - has said that he is up for sale, Kalidou Koulibaly is up for sale, all these players are up for sale provided a club meets their transfer fee.

"That is the big obstacle as far as Tottenham are concerned though. I spoke to Sky Italy's Gianluca Di Marzio and asked him about this link with Milik and Tottenham, and he said it was unlikely because Tottenham were unlikely to meet the £32.5m valuation that Napoli have put on Milik's head.

"He's entered the final year of his contract and Tottenham could sign him on a pre-contract agreement in January, so wait another three months and get him for free the following summer.

"Milik has been left out of the Napoli squad though for their pre-season friendly against Pescara, so that one is moving at the moment - maybe to another Italian club if Tottenham aren't willing to put up that money."

Tottenham monitoring Watford captain Deeney

Another potential option for Tottenham is Watford captain Troy Deeney, who has also been linked with newly-promoted West Brom.

The 32-year-old previously admitted he was unsure about his future following Watford's relegation to the Championship and Spurs are monitoring the situation.

Troy Deeney could leave Watford following their relegation to the Championship

"If he does leave Watford, and it's a big if still - he's Mr Watford, he's been there for 10 years and made nearly 400 appearances, but if he does - then it's likely to be towards the end of the window," Sheth added.

"Remember, there is no rush for this one because EFL clubs can still do business, buying and selling with Premier League clubs until October 16.

"It's October 5 for the main deadline but the authorities wanted to give the EFL clubs a bit more time to bring in players and to make money as well, given what's happened with COVID-19. So he's got until October 16 to make a move, if and when he does."

Daka staying at Red Bull Salzburg

Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka has also been linked with Spurs but the 21-year-old is set to remain with the Austrian club for another season.

"He is someone they have been interested in this transfer window but Tottenham have been told that he is staying at Red Bull Salzburg for now," Sheth added.

"Interestingly, Daka is represented by the former Tottenham striker Freddie Kanoute, so there's a relationship there between Kanoute and Tottenham.

"I'm sure Kanoute will be keeping Tottenham abreast of Daka's future plans."

