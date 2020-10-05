Ryan Sessegnon: Tottenham defender completes loan move to Hoffenheim

Tottenham defender Ryan Sessegnon has completed a season-long loan move to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

Sessegnon, who signed for Tottenham for £25m from Fulham in the summer of 2019 on a five-year deal, will be with Hoffenheim until June 30, 2021.

The 20-year-old made just eight Premier League appearances for Spurs last season, and is yet to feature so far this campaign.

"Ryan Sessegnon is a very talented and fast winger with a strong left foot," said Hoffenheim director of football Alexander Rosen. "After the serious injuries we have suffered, we were looking for a high-quality addition to our squad and are very happy to have found one in Ryan."

Sessegnon said: "I hope that the change will give me match experience in one of the best professional leagues in the world and I'm looking forward to the games in the European competition."

Sessegnon's first-team opportunities were likely to be limited under Jose Mourinho this term following the signing of left-back Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid on a five-year deal, for a fee which could rise to £32m.

Reguilon is one of six Spurs signings in the current transfer window, with Carlos Vinicius, Matt Doherty, Joe Hart and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joining on permanent deals, and Gareth Bale coming back to Tottenham on a season-long loan.

