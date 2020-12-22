Sergio Reguilon: Tottenham defender 'very much aware' of club's 12-year trophy drought

Sergio Reguilon is determined to play his part in Tottenham's quest to end their 12-year trophy drought this season.

The Spain international, who joined from Real Madrid this summer, was 11 when Spurs last lifted silverware - the 2008 League Cup when Jonathan Woodgate's extra-time header earned a 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Spurs are three more wins away from winning the same competition again, starting with a quarter-final at Championship side Stoke on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

"I am very much aware of it," Reguilon said. "You are aware of stuff on social media and how the fans are really keen to win a trophy.

"But believe me, if the fans are keen to win a trophy, we have even more desire as players and as a squad."

Reguilon, who has displaced Ben Davies as Spurs' first-choice left-back, is aware of the 'cold and windy night in Stoke' phenomenon, but is not fazed by it.

He said: "From watching the Premier League, I am aware of their reputation and know what it is supposed to be like to play there from watching their games. That and playing against them on FIFA!

"I am the sort of player who is ready for every game I am selected for. I am a very competitive guy and I am a very competitive player as well.

"If the manager decides that he wants to use me in this particular match, I will be ready just like every other game.

"I will jump for every aerial challenge and run to make every tackle and fight for every ball. Yes, I will be ready if selected."

Stoke have upgraded their away dressing room, previously described by Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock as a "pigsty" earlier this month, after Mourinho called for an inquiry from the "safety authorities".

Speaking without knowledge of the upgrade in facilities, Reguilon added: "But the main thing about football is that if the pitch is fine, it does not matter if you are in top-notch luxury dressing rooms, or average ones. What happens out on the field is what matters.

"The state of the dressing room will be put to one side once we cross that white line."

Stoke are not the proposition they once were, but have found some form in the Championship this season under Michael O'Neill and have conceded just three goals across their last seven games.

But despite Spurs' run of three matches without a win, Reguilon believes his side have the quality to reach the semi-finals.

"We are a strong outfit both physically and mentally as well," he said. "The thing about English football is that every game you play is a tough encounter.

"Obviously some teams are stronger than others, some line-ups. But it is all about Tottenham going into it with the right attitude and concentrating for the whole 90 minutes.

"If we do that with our quality of players - and that tough mental attitude that we have - we have got a good chance of getting through in those matches."