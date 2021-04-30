Harry Kane: Ryan Mason says Tottenham don't need Champions League qualification to keep England captain

Ryan Mason has insisted Tottenham do not need Champions League football next season in order to convince Harry Kane to remain at the club.

Kane's current contract at Spurs runs until 2024 but Sky Sports News reported earlier this month the England captain is expected to tell the club he wants to leave if they do not secure qualification for Europe's top club competition.

Tottenham sit seventh in the Premier League, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, with five league fixtures left in their season - games Mason described as "cup finals".

Asked whether Kane remaining at Spurs was contingent on being in the Champions League, caretaker manager Mason said: "I don't believe so. Harry Kane loves this club, that has been proven over the last seven or eight years.

"He is one of the best strikers in the world. Everyone knows that, we know that. I'd like to think Harry knows that as well."

The former Tottenham midfielder added: "He is one of the most professional guys I have ever met in my life."

Mason, placed in charge until the end of the season following Jose Mourinho's sacking, praised Kane's professionalism and insisted his striker's focus, and that of the squad, was on Sunday's visit of Sheffield United, live on Sky Sports.

"We want to be competing on the biggest stages," said Mason, who added he didn't need to hold any conversations with Kane over his former team-mate's future.

"We want to have something in place that allows us to do that. This weekend is a massive game for this football club."

Kane reiterated his desire to win trophies in midweek following Tottenham's defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday.

The 27-year-old, who made his Tottenham debut in 2011 and is the second-highest Spurs goalscorer behind Jimmy Greaves, is yet to win silverware for the north London club.

Mason added Kane has felt no effects of his return to the starting line-up at Wembley last weekend following an ankle injury sustained at Everton earlier in April as he bids to add to his 31 goals in 44 appearances so far this season.

"Harry was fine in terms of his injury," Mason said. "He was disappointed like all of us. It hurts. It hurts all of us as players, coaches, everyone associated with the football club. Last Sunday hurt."