Tottenham transfer news: Spurs fully agree swap deal with Sevilla for winger Bryan Gil with Erik Lamela to join Spanish side

Tottenham have fully agreed a swap-plus-cash deal with Sevilla for winger Bryan Gil, with Erik Lamela going the other way after completing his medical in Spain.

Spurs will also pay Sevilla £21.6m for Gil, according to Sky in Italy.

Gil, who is a friend of Spurs left-back Sergio Reguilon, is part of Spain's squad at the Tokyo Olympics.

He started in their 1-0 win over Australia on Sunday and will complete his move to Spurs after their participation in Japan.

Image: Gil is a Sevilla youth-team product having joined the club in 2012

Spain are currently top of their group after two games and will progress to the knockouts if they beat Argentina on Wednesday, but they could also be knocked out if they lose and Australia beat Egypt.

Gil, who has three caps for Spain but was not included in their Euro 2020 squad, spent last season on loan at Eibar, where he scored four goals and registered three assists as the club were relegated from La Liga.

After coming through the youth system at Sevilla, Gil made 21 appearances for the Andalusian side in all competitions with his only goal coming in the Europa League in November 2019.

Image: Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 14, 2021.

Meanwhile, Lamela has completed his Sevilla medical in Spain as he looks set to end his eight-year spell with Spurs, who signed him from Roma in August 2013 for a then club-record fee of £30m.

He was one of a number of players signed by the club with the money raised from the sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid.

Lamela, who struggled with injuries throughout his Spurs career, made 257 appearances in all competitions, scoring 37 goals.

Spurs step up Romero pursuit after signing Gollini

The potential swap-plus-cash deal comes after Tottenham signed Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini on a season-long loan, with the option to make it a permanent deal.

The Italian became Spurs' first signing of the summer under new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and is expected to challenge Hugo Lloris for the No 1 spot.

Image: Pierluigi Gollini became Spurs' first signing of the summer

Spurs have an option to buy Gollini on a permanent deal for £13m if he plays a certain number of games in the upcoming season, according to Sky in Italy.

The north Londoners have also stepped up talks with Atalanta over a deal for centre-back Cristian Romero.

Spurs have made an offer of at least £34m (€40m) plus £8.5m (€10) in bonuses - but he is not their only centre-back target and the club will not overpay for the Argentine.

Personal terms with the player are not expected to be a problem if a deal is agreed between the clubs, however, with Spurs ready to give Romero a five-year deal plus an option of a sixth

