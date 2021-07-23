Cristian Romero: Tottenham step up pursuit of Atalanta and Argentina defender

Tottenham want to sign at least one centre-back this summer and Cristian Romero is one of their primary targets. Talks remain ongoing and Spurs are prepared to pay at least £34m for the 23-year-old, who impressed as Argentina won the Copa America

By Lyall Thomas

Friday 23 July 2021 13:59, UK

Cristian Romero

Tottenham have stepped up talks with Atalanta over a deal for centre-back Cristian Romero.

Spurs have made an offer of at least £34m (€40m) plus £8.5m (€10) in bonuses - but he is not their only centre-back target and the club will not overpay for the Argentine.

Personal terms with the player are not expected to be a problem if a deal is agreed between the clubs, however, with Spurs ready to give Romero a five-year deal plus an option of a sixth

Tottenham's new managing director of football Fabio Paratici has intensified discussions over Romero, who has also been on Manchester United's list, after sealing a loan for Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

AP - Pierluigi Gollini 0:18
Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini is excited by the prospect of joining Tottenham ahead of his expected move to the north London club

The 26-year-old former Manchester United youth player is now in London to complete the move after passing medicals in Milan on Thursday.

Talks also remain ongoing to finalise a swap deal that will see Erik Lamela and a fee go to Sevilla in order for Tottenham sign their young winger Bryan Gil.

If they can secure these deals, Tottenham are expected to move on to a player that can play at right-back and centre-back, with talks having been held for Takehiro Tomiyasu - but he is not their only target in this position either.

In a further boost to the squad, Heung-Min Son signed a new four-year contract on Friday and Tottenham fully intend to keep Harry Kane despite reports to the contrary overnight.

