Cristian Romero: Tottenham step up pursuit of Atalanta and Argentina defender

Tottenham have stepped up talks with Atalanta over a deal for centre-back Cristian Romero.

Spurs have made an offer of at least £34m (€40m) plus £8.5m (€10) in bonuses - but he is not their only centre-back target and the club will not overpay for the Argentine.

Personal terms with the player are not expected to be a problem if a deal is agreed between the clubs, however, with Spurs ready to give Romero a five-year deal plus an option of a sixth

Tottenham's new managing director of football Fabio Paratici has intensified discussions over Romero, who has also been on Manchester United's list, after sealing a loan for Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

0:18 Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini is excited by the prospect of joining Tottenham ahead of his expected move to the north London club

The 26-year-old former Manchester United youth player is now in London to complete the move after passing medicals in Milan on Thursday.

Talks also remain ongoing to finalise a swap deal that will see Erik Lamela and a fee go to Sevilla in order for Tottenham sign their young winger Bryan Gil.

If they can secure these deals, Tottenham are expected to move on to a player that can play at right-back and centre-back, with talks having been held for Takehiro Tomiyasu - but he is not their only target in this position either.

In a further boost to the squad, Heung-Min Son signed a new four-year contract on Friday and Tottenham fully intend to keep Harry Kane despite reports to the contrary overnight.