Tottenham transfer news: Spurs close in on deal for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero

Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal with Atalanta to sign Cristian Romero.

Spurs have increased their offer to £42.7m (€50m) plus bonuses, making a total package worth £47m (€55m) for the Argentina centre-back.

This meets Atalanta's valuation of the player and the hope is that this offer will be accepted once the Serie A club have secured their replacement.

Romero is keen to join Spurs and is ready to fly to London for the next stage of the move once the deal is fully agreed.

Atalanta are working on deals for two players - Lille's Sven Botman and Juventus' Merih Demiral, according to Sky Italy.

Talks with Lille are ongoing over a permanent transfer but an agreement is not a foregone conclusion, so they are also working on a loan for Demiral with an obligation to buy.

Image: The Atalanta defender is keen to join Spurs ahead of the new season

Sky Sports News reported last week that Botman is Atalanta's top target and initial discussions between the clubs had already taken place.

But Lille are looking for a similar offer to the £27m they received for Gabriel from Arsenal in order to consider a sale.

Both targets are left-footed, indicating Atalanta are looking to reshape their centre-back pairing if the right-footed Romero leaves.

