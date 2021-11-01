Tottenham's managerial timeline: Mauricio Pochettino and the Champions League final to Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo sackings

It has been a turbulent few years at Tottenham with varying degrees of success. But just how did Spurs reach the point of a third managerial sacking in two years?

Nuno Espirito Santo was the latest Premier League casualty, dismissed by Daniel Levy and the Tottenham board on Monday morning.

It followed a series of poor performances, including a 3-0 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday Night Football that ultimately cost the Portuguese manager his job.

Here, we take a look at a rollercoaster few years and how Tottenham have come to find themselves in search of another new head coach...

August 2018 - Tottenham become the first Premier League team to go through a summer transfer window without completing a single signing. Mauricio Pochettino, at this point hesitant to criticise Daniel Levy, is positive about the club's summer, saying: "The club made a massive effort to try to extend contracts, like Harry Kane. To keep our best players was our objective and goal and we have achieved that."

This continued into January 2019, where Tottenham once again did not add to their squad. Pochettino said at the start of the month: "We know very well that summer is always difficult but winter is worse. Sure for us it's going to be difficult for us to add players.

"I don't expect to add players but, of course, if in the end we have the opportunity to add the right players we are going to try, we are always open in trying to improve the squad."

May 2019 - Spurs reach their first Champions League final but are beaten 2-0 by Liverpool. Their only senior striker, a seemingly unfit Harry Kane, makes a surprise return from injury to start.

Before the match, Pochettino hints that he could leave the club, telling reporters: "To win the Champions League with Tottenham, in this circumstance, in this season, maybe I need to think a little bit to do something different in the future, for sure.

"Because to repeat this miracle, you know would be impossible."

July 2019 - When asked about the future of Danny Rose and seemingly frustrated with Tottenham's transfer policy, an exasperated Mauricio Pochettino says: "Maybe the club need to change my title description, because my job now is to coach the team. It is not a question for me, it is a question for the club."

However, the 2019 summer transfer window is a stark contrast to the previous 12 months. Tanguy Ndombele is signed for £55m - a club record - with Steven Bergwijn, Ryan Sessegnon and Jack Clarke all costing a combined £62m in transfer fees.

November 2019 - 12 games and 14 points into the new season, Pochettino is sacked. Tottenham are winless in five Premier League games, with just three wins. There had also been a third-round Carabao Cup exit to Colchester United on penalties and a 7-2 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

"We were extremely reluctant to make this change. It is not a decision the board has taken lightly, nor in haste," says chairman Daniel Levy.

"It falls on the board to make the difficult decisions - this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff - but we do so in the club's best interests."

November 2019 - Less than 24 hours later after appointing Jose Mourinho, Levy states: "In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room."

It provides Tottenham with an instant boost. Mourinho wins his first three games in all competitions - albeit conceding two goals in each game - but cannot find the formula to beat his former side, Man Utd.

April 2021 - Only days before the Carabao Cup final - a chance for Spurs to lift silverware for the first time in 13 years - Mourinho is sacked. It was the first time he had departed a club without winning a trophy since 2002.

"On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged," Levy says.

Former midfielder Ryan Mason takes charge until the end of the season, making a jump from the academy. He faces a baptism of fire in his second game, facing Manchester City in the Wembley final, which Spurs lost 1-0.

In his six Premier League games in charge, he finished with four wins and two defeats as Tottenham finished in seventh, securing a spot in the newly-formed Europa Conference League.

May 2021 - In an open statement to the club's supporters, Levy gives an update on Spurs' already protracted search for a new head coach. He writes: "We are acutely aware of the need to select someone whose values reflect those of our great club and return to playing football with the style for which we are known - free-flowing, attacking and entertaining."

Image: Antonio Conte was first linked with Spurs in June

June 2021 - At the start of June, Sky in Italy reports Spurs are in contact with Antonio Conte, having recently appointed his former colleague Fabio Paratici as sporting director. Talks quickly break down though, with the club unwilling to meet his demands.

There are a plethora of other names linked with the Tottenham vacancy. Paulo Fonseca, Gennaro Gattuso, Julian Nagelsmann, Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag are all among reported the candidates, as well as a failed pursuit of Pochettino to bring him back to the club from Paris Saint-Germain.

June 2021 - Another month later, Nuno is appointed. "We should like to thank our supporters for all their patience throughout this process," said Levy.

"I've spoken already about the need to revert back to our core DNA of playing attacking, entertaining football, and [managing director of football] Fabio [Paratici] and I believe Nuno is the man who can take our talented group of players, embrace our young players coming through and build something special."

Nuno added: "When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy. It's an enormous pleasure and honour (to be here), there's joy and I'm happy and looking forward to starting work. We don't have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days."

November 2021 - Just 10 Premier League games into his reign, Nuno is sacked. Paratici is the man whose words are attached to Spurs' statement, saying: "I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision."

Around half an hour later, Sky in Italy report that Conte will be in London to hold talks with Tottenham. It is later confirmed that negotiations are in advanced stages to sign on an 18-month contract.