Antonio Conte to take charge of Tottenham for first time against Vitesse Arnhem after visa approved

Thursday 4 November 2021 09:53, UK

Breaking News

Antonio Conte will take charge of Tottenham for the first time against Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday after his visa was approved.

More to follow....

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Trending

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

The Champions League returns, with the £250,000 Super 6 jackpot up for grabs. Play for free, entries by 7:45.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema