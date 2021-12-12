Tottenham players return to first-team training following Covid-19 outbreak at club

Tottenham's available players were put through a double session at another area of the club's training ground on Sunday; Spurs are due to travel to Leicester on Thursday following two consecutive postponements due to a Covid-19 outbreak

Sunday 12 December 2021 21:38, UK

Image: Some of Tottenham's first-team squad returned to first-team training on Sunday

Tottenham players returned to the club's Hotspur Way training ground on Sunday, giving fresh hope their next fixture against Leicester will go ahead as planned.

The club's available players were put through their paces with a double session led by head coach Antonio Conte at another area of the training ground.

The main first-team area remains closed but is expected to reopen this week, with Tottenham next due in Premier League action with a trip to the King Power Stadium on December 16.

Covid-stricken Spurs saw their last two fixtures, Thursday's Europa Conference League match against Rennes and Sunday's trip to Brighton, postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak among players and staff.

However, news of a return to training contrasts to fresh Covid-19 cases reported at Manchester United and Aston Villa on Sunday, while Championship side Queens Park Rangers were also forced to postpone Monday's trip to Sheffield United.

Spurs' match with Rennes referred to UEFA panel

Image: Tottenham saw their last two matches postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak

Tottenham's game with Rennes will not be rescheduled and has been referred to a disciplinary panel, UEFA has confirmed.

The game was called off on Thursday after eight players and five members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite discussions regarding rescheduling the game, a suitable alternative date could not be found to re-arrange the game before UEFA's deadline of December 31.

Annex J of Europa Conference League regulations suggests that as Spurs were the club unable to fulfil the fixture, they will forfeit the game with Rennes awarded a 3-0 win.

