Heung-Min Son: Tottenham forward likely to be out for rest of month with muscle injury

Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son is likely to be out for the rest of the month with a muscle injury, according to head coach Antonio Conte

Son sustained the problem in Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat at Chelsea, and a scan later showed he would be sidelined for the rest of January.

It means he will miss Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against League One side Morecambe at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Son is also set to miss key games for Tottenham, including next week's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea followed by the north London derby against Arsenal and a trip to Leicester.

Conte says he will try to give captain Harry Kane a rest this weekend, although Son's absence will make that much harder for the Italian, who is seeking to win Spurs their first piece of silverware since 2008.

Dele Alli is expected to be involved against the Shrimps, despite a lot of talk about the attacking midfielder leaving Spurs this month.

