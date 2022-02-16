Antonio Conte: Tottenham head coach says club had difficult January transfer window

Antonio Conte says it was a difficult January transfer window for Tottenham but understands the club's priority is to find and develop young players.

After missing out on deals for Adama Traore and Luis Diaz, Spurs only brought in Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur on Deadline Day.

On the same day, Conte saw the club's two most expensive players - Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso - leave on loan, with Dele Alli joining Everton for £40m and Bryan Gil going to Valencia less than six months after his £25m arrival from Sevilla.

However, the Spurs head coach says he understands the club's vision is to develop young players rather than buy proven experience.

In an interview with Sky Italy, Conte said: "What happened in January wasn't straightforward. Four players left the club and they were important ones.

"Two came in, so in numerical terms, instead of strengthening, on paper the squad was weakened."

Conte has been backed with ready-made signings at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter but says he now knows that will not be the case at Spurs.

"Bentancur and Kulusevski are ideal prospects for Tottenham because the club is after young players who can improve and develop, rather than players who are the finished article. That's the story here," Conte added.

"That's the link. That's the club's vision and philosophy. It's inevitable that if you want to improve faster and want to be competitive faster, you need more experienced players because they boost the experience levels among the team.

"As I've said, I understood that was the club's vision here."

