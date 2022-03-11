Antonio Conte says he will discuss Tottenham future at end of season with club needing 'good vision'

Antonio Conte says he and Tottenham will "find the best solution for both" at the end of the season over his future at the club.

Conte has kept Spurs' top-four hopes alive since being appointed in November despite calling his own position into question after a run of four defeats in five Premier League games last month.

The 52-year-old committed to an 18-month contract which will keep him at the club until the end of next season although when asked about signing a new deal to help keep some continuity in the squad, he stressed the importance of having a "vision" for the future.

"I think it would be very important to have a good vision, if you have that in football you have a lot of hope to be successful," he said.

"We have showed we have just started to improve the situation. To be competitive, to become strong, to fight to win the league or stay in the top four, we need a big, big improvement.

"We have started to do this with these players because we are working very well and in my opinion we are improving a lot. For sure, you need in the future to have other important steps and ambition with facts, not only with words, to become stronger.

"I am committed to this club for another year and the club wanted this type of situation. I accepted because it was good to know each other. After four months at the club, I think the club understood my way to work, I understood the club. In three months, at the end of the season, we will continue to improve this knowledge of each other and then to find the best solution for both.

"I am enjoying working for this club. I like to fight for something important for this club."

Tottenham are three points adrift of rivals Arsenal in fourth place, with the Gunners still to visit, and they have two games in hand over Manchester United and West Ham, who are both above them.

Conte believes Spurs have improved under his watch but to qualify for the Champions League would be an "outstanding" achievement.

"Since my arrival at Tottenham we have improved a lot in many aspects," he said. "I knew that and then I was depressed, I didn't want to see up and down and up and down [performances], I wanted to see a stable team.

"We have tried to reduce this gap that exists because at the moment in this league there are four teams, Manchester City, United, Liverpool, Chelsea, in my opinion are at the top. At the moment you have to hope one of these teams fail to finish in the top four. If this happens then we have to try to stay really close and fight until the end for the Champions League.

"It would be outstanding for us to win a Champions League place at the end of the season because this season for Tottenham has been very difficult in many aspects."

