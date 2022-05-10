Tottenham support Spurs REACH fans' group launch to champion ethnic diversity and inclusion in football

Tottenham's new Spurs REACH supporters' group will champion inclusion and allow diverse and under-represented voices to be heard in football, says group co-chair Sash Patel.

Spurs REACH - which stands for Race, Ethnicity and Cultural Heritage - is a new supporters' group that will further promote and encourage the sharing of information and good practice around the inclusion of diverse and under-represented ethnic communities within football, working closely with the club and other supporters' groups.

Fans can apply to become members through the club website and will benefit from being part of a community of like-minded Spurs fans from ethnically diverse backgrounds, with the opportunity to meet around matches and access a range of celebratory events throughout the football season.

Football Supporters' Association board member Patel, senior employment law counsel Fahim Rahman, and England C assistant manager Anwar Uddin have been supported by the club as founding members of Spurs REACH.

"My family and I are Season Ticket Holders, including my three-year-old daughter, and we love being part of the Spurs family," Patel said.

"It's great walking up the High Road on a matchday seeing people of all races, ethnicities and different cultural heritages coming together because of their love for Spurs.

"I'm passionate that the voice of fans from diverse and under-represented ethnic backgrounds continues to be heard and can't wait to work directly with the club to continue to promote inclusion and tackle all forms of discrimination on and off the pitch."

The formation of Spurs REACH strengthens Tottenham Hotspur's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion across everything it does, while standing firmly against all forms of discrimination.

Image: England C assistant manager and ex-Dagenham and Redbridge captain Anwar Uddin is a co-founder of Spurs REACH

The club has previously helped form the Proud Lilywhites, its LGBTQI+ supporters' association, and SpursAbility, its Disabled Supporters' Association, with whom Spurs REACH will work alongside as an ally to combat discrimination and support its members where intersectionality exists.

Tottenham executive director Donna-Maria Cullen added: "We are extremely proud of the rich cultural diversity that exists amongst our fanbase and within our local community.

"The club has also delivered a huge amount of work over the years to reflect this diversity amongst its staff, ensuring that inclusivity is at the heart of everything we do.

"Spurs REACH will now provide a platform for supporters from under-represented ethnic backgrounds to have a stronger, collective voice with which to engage directly with the club and wider stakeholders on key issues relating to diversity and inclusion in our game, as well as the continued fight against all forms of discrimination."

Markanday makes return

Tottenham trailblazer Dilan Markanday savoured a return to action with Blackburn on the final day of the Championship season, coming off the bench to play in Rovers' 2-1 win at Birmingham City.

Sky Sports News revealed in January that Blackburn were set to clinch the signing of Spurs academy graduate Markanday, who became the first British South Asian to pull on a Tottenham shirt in the club's history when he featured in a Europa Conference League game away at Vitesse last year.

After almost a decade coming through the ranks at Spurs, Markanday opted to join Blackburn in search of regular first-team football, but his Championship debut against Hull was marred by a hamstring injury, which looked set to rule him out for the remainder of the season.

But the Barnet-born attacking midfielder completed an unlikely return to action following surgery with a 23-minute cameo for Rovers at St Andrew's at the weekend to end the season on a personal high.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Birmingham, Mowbray predicted a bright future at Blackburn for Markanday and the current crop of young players at the club.

"For every Blackburn Rovers fan, be excited by Dilan Markanday when he is fit and available next season," Mowbray said. "He's a real talent.

"There's some really good young footballers at this club and they need to be encouraged and given time. The future is pretty bright, but the future isn't today, that's not saying we can't achieve, we can, as we've shown that we can win games, but young players need to go through the process.

"There are a lot of good young players at this club and hopefully in the future, they will come to fruition."

British South Asians in Football

