Pedro Porro: Tottenham still waiting for final agreement with Sporting Lisbon over deal for right wing-back

Tottenham's talks to sign Sporting Lisbon right wing-back Pedro Porro have progressed over the last few days, but Spurs are still waiting for a final agreement.

Porro played in Sporting's 2-0 Portuguese League Cup final defeat to Porto on Saturday night, and appeared to wave goodbye to the club's fans after the final whistle.

Sky Sports News understands Spurs are prepared to meet the Portuguese club's financial demands for the 23-year-old, who has a £39m release clause in his contract.

Porro has been a key performer for Sporting this season having scored three goals and provided 11 assists in 26 appearances in all competitions.

Tottenham are looking to make the Spaniard their second January signing after the arrival of Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma on loan until the end of the season.

Antonio Conte currently has three right wing-backs at his disposal with Emerson Royal, Matt Doherty and Djed Spence all part of his squad.

Spurs, however, will consider a loan deal for Spence to get regular football having been approached by five Premier League clubs wanting to sign the 22-year-old this month.

Sporting interested in Bellerin as Porro replacement

Image: Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin is a Sporting Lisbon target

Sporting Lisbon are interested in making Hector Bellerin their replacement for Porro.

The former Arsenal defender, however, is unsure whether he wants to leave Barcelona and join Sporting, having only moved to the Nou Camp last summer.

But the Spanish giants need to make money from transfer deals, however, despite improving their financial position in the last year - and Sporting are talking to them about a deal.

The 27-year-old has made just seven appearances in all competitions this season with only three of those coming in LaLiga.

The Lions had also been interested in Brighton's Tariq Lamptey as a replacement for Porro.

How Man City could benefit from deal

Image: Porro joined Sporting permanently from Manchester City last summer

Manchester City could be set to benefit from Porro's potential move to north London with the Premier League champions having a sell-on clause believed to be 30 per cent.

Porro joined Sporting from City for £7.2m last summer after a successful loan spell with the Lions.

He did not play a game for Pep Guardiola's side, who signed him for £11m from Spanish side Girona in August 2019.

But if Tottenham do pay the £39m release clause then City would stand to make £11.7m from the deal.

