Tottenham sack interim head coach Cristian Stellini as chairman Daniel Levy accepts responsibility

Tottenham have sacked acting head coach Cristian Stellini and placed Ryan Mason in charge following the club's 6-1 thrashing at top-four rivals Newcastle.

The Italian stepped up from his role as assistant head coach to replace Antonio Conte until the end of the season when Conte left the club at the end of March, but has not seen an improvement in results, with Spurs six points adrift of the Champions League places.

Mason, 31, will take charge for a second time having also acted as interim head coach in 2021 following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

A statement from chairman Daniel Levy read: "Sunday's performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.

"Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.

"Ryan Mason will take over head coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course.

"I met with the player committee today - the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season. We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support."

Tottenham are fifth, six points behind third-placed Newcastle and fourth-placed Manchester United, who have games in hand.

The news comes after Stellini switched Spurs to a back four for their trip to top-four rivals Newcastle on Sunday - and saw his side concede five goals in the opening 21 minutes.

After the game he took responsibility for the result, describing the first 25 minutes as the worst he had ever seen in football.

'Spurs still expect to appoint permanent manager'

Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour at Hotspur Way, Tottenham's training ground:

"There was an immediate inquest into the Newcastle result on Monday morning. The club hierarchy, including Daniel Levy, began arriving at the training ground from early on. The players were in as well.

"Daniel Levy led the inquest, they held discussions over what was the right course of action to take with the Manchester United game to come off the back of a humiliating defeat. Ultimately the decision they took was to part ways with the acting head coach Cristian Stellini.

"There was a real feeling of anger amongst the fanbase over the Super League and every decision has been watched closely in the last few years.

"Antonio Conte came in at the second attempt after Nuno Espirito Santo. Jose Mourinho was sacked six days before a cup final. The Fabio Paratici situation. All of these things have come together.

"We all know what Daniel Levy has done in building the infrastructure, the stadium, the training ground, but on the pitch is what has come into sharp focus in recent times. Spurs fans always demand attacking, attractive football and it didn't happen under Conte. He got the job done in qualifying for the Champions League but it wasn't the type of football they expect.

"Spurs are fully expecting to appoint a permanent manager. Ryan Mason will come in and take charge of the next two big games against Manchester United and Liverpool which are crucial for salvaging their season.

"What this shows is that they're not as advanced as they would like in terms of finding a permanent successor. It was always going to be more realistic to find someone in the summer. Many of the other top clubs have had that problem including Chelsea.

"The likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique have drifted out of the Chelsea reckoning and may well be more realistic options. There will be a lot of moving parts this summer. We're expecting a lot of clubs to have changes. All of that comes into play and experienced managers will be accessing their options."

April 27: Man Utd (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8.15pm

April 30: Liverpool (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 6: Crystal Palace (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Aston Villa (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Brentford (H) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

May 28: Leeds (A) - Premier League, kick off 4.30pm