Premier League hits and misses: How low could Spurs go after heavy defeat at Newcastle?

On Sunday the UK Government tested an emergency alarm text but Tottenham's crisis is very real right now, with their complete capitulation at Newcastle one of the most jaw-dropping moments in Premier League history.

In a game between fourth and fifth and crucial for Champions League qualification, Tottenham's appalling performance was a terrible reflection of their approach, attitude and ability at this moment in time.

Defeat at home to Bournemouth was bad. This was worse. There could be more painful experiences to come in the week ahead, with Manchester United at Spurs on Thursday and a trip to Anfield scheduled next weekend.

By the end of next Sunday, Spurs could well and truly be on the slide. Rather than looking up at the yawning gap between them and the top four - now six points, with Man Utd and Newcastle both with games in hand - Spurs should be worried about the chasing pack.

Aston Villa, Liverpool and Brighton are all within striking distance. All three are in better form. Liverpool and Brighton currently have games in hand which, if won, would lift them above Tottenham's current points total.

The prospect of finishing eighth and out of Europe altogether cannot be out of the question for a side which showed the lack of fight and organisation Spurs had at St James' Park.

Peter Smith

This will go down as one of Tottenham's darkest days in the Premier League era. Cristian Stellini's change of system backfired spectacularly. The players on the pitch appeared to give up.

But the spotlight should also fall on chairman Daniel Levy, who is ultimately responsible for allowing Spurs to get to this point, without a proper manager, a full month after Antonio Conte's sacking, or even a director of football following Fabio Paratici's exit.

Image: Harry Kane and his Spurs team-mates look dejected after they're torn apart by a rampant Newcastle at St. James' Park

Stellini's decision to switch to a four was a mistake. The players, already struggling to defend adequately in a five, looked like they did not know where to stand or what to do. As the goals flew in, their fragile confidence disintegrated completely.

But is it any wonder that the long-serving assistant of the man sacked last month has struggled to change the direction of the team? His methods are Conte's. He is underqualified and out of his depth. The wrong man at the wrong time.

For Levy, the obvious next step is to accelerate the process of appointing a permanent manager. But after this, you would not blame any prospective candidates for backing out. Besides, it is surely too late to salvage a top-four finish this season. It is a mess of the chairman's making.

Nick Wright

Eddie Howe has Newcastle supporters bouncing and believing. He and his team came in for criticism after a five-game winning streak ended with a 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa last week. Some called for perspective but the Newcastle head coach has raised expectations. On Sunday we saw why.

For all of Tottenham's failings - and there were many - the speed, aggression and attacking intent of Newcastle overwhelmed their opponents. Driven forwards by an electric home support, the energy and momentum running through this side was almost tangible.

They are now in a strong position to deliver a top-four finish and Champions League football - well ahead of schedule. Yes, Arsenal and Brighton feature in their run-in but both have to come to this venue. The apprehension will be theirs. Especially title-chasing Arsenal, who know from last season how ambitions can be crushed by a bad display at St James' Park.

From the improvement of individuals to the team's cohesion and spirit, Howe has produced one of the best managerial performances of the season. It feels like they are charging towards their prize at the end of it all now.

Peter Smith

David Moyes gave one reason why West Ham are clicking again. "I'll tell you one thing: we're getting Miccy Antonio to score a few goals, two in midweek and one today."

Scoring the first goal on the way to a 4-0 win does not always get you an "unsung hero" status but West Ham striker Antonio can certainly can take on that role after Sunday's win at Bournemouth.

Coming alongside Declan Rice's second goal in as many games and Pablo Fornals' scorpion kick goal, Antonio's hard work went under the radar.

Within a few minutes, he was putting pressure on the Bournemouth back three and the forward's physical presence created a feeling of angst among the hosts' defenders.

A few minutes later, Bournemouth were passing out of the back and were sloppy in the fear of West Ham's attack, led by Antonio, closing them down. That led to Lucas Paqueta's goal and the Hammers were already out of sight.

Antonio created a similar feeling in last week's draw against Arsenal when he pressured Rob Holding and Gabriel into errors. West Ham look a completely different side with Antonio in the team and long may this form continue.

Sam Blitz

Bournemouth's recent form under Gary O'Neil led many to believe that the Cherries had turned a corner. But the old problems came back to bite them.

In the space of one dismal first half, Bournemouth conceded two goals from set pieces, three conceded in the opening 45 minutes. Four goals were conceded again and the statistics look bad again.

The Cherries have gone back to the top of the leaderboard for conceded goals. They have also conceded the most goals from set pieces, corners, headers and in the first half out of any team in the division.

It shows that, despite the plaudits for O'Neil's side in recent weeks, there is still a blueprint on how to beat them.

Southampton manager Ruben Selles was in the Vitality Stadium crowd on Sunday to watch over his next opponents on Thursday. He will have been going home a little more confident about his chances.

Sam Blitz