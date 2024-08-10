Dominic Solanke transfer: Tottenham complete £65m deal to sign striker from Bournemouth

Tottenham have completed a £65m deal with Bournemouth for striker Dominic Solanke.

The deal will see Spurs pay an initial £55m with £10m possible to follow in bonuses.

Solanke has signed a six-year contract until 2030 and will be in attendance for Tottenham's pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Sky Sports News understands 26-year-old Solanke had a £65m clause in his contract if a big Premier League club came in for him.

Liverpool will also pocket a sizeable sell-on from a clause in the deal when Solanke joined Bournemouth in 2019. He played for the Reds 27 times during the 2017/18 campaign.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Our pick of Dominic Solanke’s best Premier League goals for Bournemouth in 2023/24

Solanke - who scored 19 Premier League goals last season - missed Bournemouth's pre-season friendly with Rayo Vallecano last weekend due to a foot injury.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou highlighted the need for another centre-forward option when he told football.london: "You know we play a certain way. We demand certain things from a physical perspective from the technical aspects of it that it's going be a striker that fits that mould.

"It's still the area of the park we're really probably the thinnest when I talk about squad-wise at the moment, so obviously that's a focus for us."

After Solanke's departure, Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "After Dominic's performances for us - in particular his impressive 2023/24 season - it has come as no surprise that a team of Tottenham's calibre has shown an interest.

Image: Dominic Solanke compared to Richarlison on last season's stats

"This move has developed quickly but Dominic has remained professional throughout and I'd like to thank him for that.

"His development since arriving in 2019 is a credit to his work rate and endeavour, as well as the platform AFC Bournemouth gives young talent to grow.

"We're pleased to secure a club-record fee for Dominic and he also leaves with everyone's sincere well wishes at AFC Bournemouth."

Analysis: Solanke an ideal fit for Ange's Spurs

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

"Dominic Solanke could be a game-changer for Ange Postecoglou's side.

"Spurs have been crying out for a centre-forward signing since Harry Kane was sold last summer. Richarlison and Heung-Min Son both played that role, with the other moving to the left wing, at different times last season. But all Spurs fans know Son is better coming in off the flank, while Richarlison's form and fitness has not been reliable.

"With Spurs back in European competition and looking to push for a high finish they needed a high-quality alternative. Solanke looks ideal.

Image: Dominic Solanke's shot map from last season

"He scored 19 goals for Bournemouth last season and at 26, the former Chelsea and Liverpool forward is hitting his prime.

"He is a proper box finisher, with 17 strikes last season coming from inside the area and with Spurs ranking fourth in the Premier League for crosses per game in 2023/24, Solanke can be the man to finish off those moves."