Blackburn Rovers: The community initiative providing a social lifeline for club legend Tony Parkes and others

When Blackburn Rovers Community Trust created 'Remember The Rovers' in 2019, to provide a social lifeline to those suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia, they had no way of knowing just how vital the programme would become for the man they call Mr Blackburn Rovers, Tony Parkes.

Parkes is a bona fide legend at Blackburn, with over 30 years' service to the Lancashire club, including spells as a player, assistant and caretaker manager.

In February 2020, Tony's daughter Natalie revealed he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease - an announcement which was followed by an outpouring of love and support from the footballing community.

"People just think it's forgetfulness," says Natalie. "I wish it was. It goes from aggression, to just losing their vocabulary altogether - my dad has no voice now.

"He just couldn't follow conversations, he felt lost, he was scared."

Image: The 74-year-old made 350 league appearances for Blackburn and managed a further 97 during seven spells as caretaker

Tony soon became a regular at the newly-established Remember The Rovers, with the sessions bringing the best out of Natalie's dad, and giving her and other families some much-needed support.

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust's Ben Howard was instrumental in the creation of the initiative, which uses activities like quizzes and guest speakers to rekindle memories in the fans who attend.

He said: "There wasn't much in the Blackburn area to help those with dementia and Alzheimer's and we're in a strong position due to the connection that our participants have with the club, which for a lot of people is their life."

Remember The Rovers is now due to receive a £10,000 grant as part of the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund - a £6m commitment made by Sky Bet over the next six seasons, as part of their continuing sponsorship of the EFL.

Gary Robinson, CEO of the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, said: "The funds that we're going to be receiving means our staff can commit the time to make sure it grows and develops and continues to offer a first-class service to the beneficiaries."

Further applications from the other EFL clubs, covering community projects across a range of categories, such as improving local sporting facilities or promoting the physical and social benefits of the game, were considered, and rubber-stamped by a panel of industry experts, including Sky Bet ambassador Jeff Stelling, on Monday [February 26].

Sky Bet visited a Remember The Rovers session at Ewood Park in February 2024 to capture Tony's story and the impact that the programme continues to have in the Blackburn area.

It also features emotional contributions from Kenny Dalglish, the manager Tony worked under during Rovers' title winning campaign in 1994-95, and Chris Sutton, part of the deadly 'SAS' strike partnership that season.