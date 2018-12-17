Aston Villa’s Dean Smith unsure on Tammy Abraham stay beyond January

0:26 Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says he has "no idea" over Tammy Abraham's contract situation Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says he has "no idea" over Tammy Abraham's contract situation

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is not sure whether on-loan striker Tammy Abraham will stay at the club beyond January.

Abraham, who has scored 12 goals in 16 Championship games this season, was signed on a season-long loan on Deadline Day in the summer from Chelsea.

However, Crystal Palace have reportedly expressed an interest in the 21-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

Asked about the speculation and how keen they are to keep him, Smith said: "I've no idea about the contract situation if I am honest. All we can do is work with him, we have a good relationship with Chelsea.

"Eddie Newton [Chelsea's loan technical coach] was up here over a month ago, looking and checking at his development.

"He's been developing with us all the time. He is enjoying his football and I think that is a big thing in the development of the young lad's future.

"He wants to go and keep scoring goals for us and that's what we are in control of at the moment."

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri also has the option to recall Abraham in the new year.

Villa are currently eighth in the Championship table, 12 points adrift of current leaders Leeds United, and they take on Marcelo Bielsa's side, live on Sky Sports, on Sunday at Villa Park.