Ollie Watkins: Aston Villa close to deal for Brentford striker for club-record fee

Dean Smith wants a reunion with Ollie Watkins at Villa Park

Aston Villa are close to agreeing a club-record deal for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins.

The two clubs have agreed a fee in principle of £28m plus a potential further £5m in add-ons, which would eclipse the £22m Villa spent for striker Wesley Moraes from Club Brugge last year.

However, other clubs remain interested in Watkins, who scored 26 goals for the Bees last season as they missed out on promotion in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final against Fulham.

The Villans moved for the 24-year-old after Bournemouth rejected their bid for Callum Wilson, who eventually joined Newcastle.

A new striker is top of Villa's shopping list this transfer window and manager Dean Smith, who signed Watkins when he was Brentford manager, believes the 24-year-old would be a big success in the Premier League.

Ollie Watkins scored 26 goals in the Championship last season

Sky Sports News has been told Watkins is keen to work again with his former boss Smith at Villa Park.

Brentford are braced for offers for a number of their best players, notably Watkins and their other star forward Said Benrahma.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed last month that the west London club want in excess of £50m to let go of the pair.

Smith is also a big admirer of Benrahma and is said to want to also make an addition on the left-wing this summer.

Villa have already completed the signing of full-back Matty Cash on a five-year deal from Nottingham Forest which could be worth up to £16m.

