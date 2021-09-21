Matty Cash: Aston Villa defender aims to make Poland debut with World Cup approaching

Aston Villa defender Matt Cash could make his international debut for Poland in November if he can arrange his citizenship paperwork in time.

Cash's mother is Polish and the right-back is keen to feature for Paulo Sousa's side as soon as possible, with the World Cup in Qatar just 14 months away.

The 24-year-old from Slough has now lodged the necessary paperwork with the international authorities to apply for a Polish passport.

It is understood it could take up to eight weeks for his citizenship to be approved, making it very unlikely he will be able to feature in next month's World Cup Qualifiers.

But Cash remains hopeful he can still be involved in Poland's final qualifiers against Andorra on November 12 and Hungary on November 15.

Cash scored his first goal for Villa in the 3-0 win over Everton last weekend, having joined the club from Nottingham Forest for £16m in September 2020.

He has become a regular for Dean Smith's side since signing a five-year deal at Villa Park and has started all five of their Premier League matches this season.