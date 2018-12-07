Rafael Benitez denies Newcastle offer for Miguel Almiron

Newcastle are reported to be interested in Miguel Almiron

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has played down speculation that the club is closing in on a deal for Paraguay international midfielder Miguel Almiron.

Atlanta United president Darren Eales has described suggestions the 24-year-old could join the Magpies either on loan or in a £15m permanent switch as "laughable", but Benitez was keeping his cards close to his chest.

Speaking ahead of the game against Wolves on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, Benitez said: "I don't talk about players, but I've heard that someone has said we made an offer and after, we said 'No, we didn't make any offer'.

"We don't talk about players. If we make an offer, they will know, we will know and not necessarily the press will know. At the moment, there is no news and we carry on with the players that we have trying to do our best for the next game."

Meanwhile, the Spaniard insisted there were no further developments on the takeover front after he had spoken to managing director Lee Charnley.

He said: "I was talking with him and it's the same message: business as usual, so nothing new."