Premier League questions: Will Bournemouth and Liverpool produce another classic?

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side entertain Liverpool this weekend

What questions could be answered by the time the final whistles go in the latest round of Premier League matches?

The action starts on Saturday lunchtime as high-flying Bournemouth host Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium hoping to derail the Reds' Premier League title aspirations.

Renault Super Sunday takes us to St James' Park where Newcastle face Wolves before the latest round of matches ends at Goodison Park as Watford visit Everton, live on Monday Night Football.

Here are the big questions ahead of all 10 matches...

Will this clash live up to previous thrillers? Bournemouth vs Liverpool, Saturday from 11.30am, live on Sky Sports Premier League

In their six Premier League meetings, there have been 22 goals scored in matches between Bournemouth and Liverpool, with 18 of those coming in the past four match-ups.

But Eddie Howe's side have lost four of their six Premier League matches against Liverpool (W1 D1), losing both matches last season by an aggregate score of 0-7.

Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring in Liverpool's win at Burnley

After four straight defeats, Bournemouth bounced back with a 2-1 win over Huddersfield in midweek, but this represents a different test. Two teams who love to play, this could well be the fixture of the weekend.

Bournemouth have an extra day's rest, and have home advantage, so will this be the game where Liverpool finally lose their unbeaten Premier League record?

Will Newcastle begin to cement a mid-table position? Newcastle vs Wolves, Super Sunday from 3.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

After three wins on the bounce, St James' Park was stunned by the heavy defeat against West Ham, before a credible draw at Everton. However, two defeats and they could be back in the relegation dogfight.

With Huddersfield and Cardiff seeing an up-turn in performances, and new managers at both Southampton and Fulham, Newcastle can't necessarily guarantee there will be "three teams worse" over the next six months.

Morgan Gibbs-White will hope to impress on the Renault Super Sunday

Wolves' form was looking extremely worrying before a superb fightback against unbeaten Chelsea on Wednesday, and suddenly they're looking up instead of down.

There is talk of Newcastle fans boycotting protests with reports of an imminent sale of the club, so the uplift in feeling around both clubs could make this a cracker.

Will Everton shake-off the Derby Day hangover? Everton vs Watford, Monday Night Football from 7pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Two home games after that Derby Day disappointment at Anfield would have given Marco Silva some hope of a speedy recovery, but the draw against Newcastle on Wednesday left a bit in the air at Everton.

Next up on Monday Night Football are Silva's old club Watford, without a win in five, having scored just twice in those games.

Everton manager Marco Silva takes on his former club at Goodison Park

Everton have won 11 of their 12 home matches against Watford in all competitions, drawing the other.

There is little doubt Everton have improved under Silva, but with a packed mid-table, this winter period has an important feel to it. Just four points separate sixth and 12th, and Everton face Man City (away) and Spurs (home) before Christmas.

Will the Gunners lodge themselves in the top four, and will Mesut Ozil return? Arsenal vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

Sitting level on points with fourth-place Chelsea, Arsenal have an opportunity to open up a gap on their London rivals, who host leaders Manchester City on Saturday night. Top four would be an achievement in Unai Emery's first season, without a doubt.

Mesut Ozil has been struggling with a back spasm in recent weeks

Unbeaten in 20 in all competitions, Arsenal may look to cross one unwanted statistic off the list; they have not led at half-time in any of their 15 games in the Premier League this season, and Huddersfield represent the perfect opportunity to see that off.

Mesut Ozil scored once and assisted twice in Arsenal's 5-0 win over Huddersfield a the Emirates last season, but will we see the German return from a back injury? Emery has previously said he omitted Ozil due to the physicality of certain fixtures, so all eyes will be on the 2pm team news on Saturday.

PLAY SUPER 6: Simply predict the correct scores for our six selected matches for your chance to win the jackpot.

How will Brighton fare with Burnley's physical approach? Burnley vs Brighton, Saturday 3pm

Sean Dyche was left bemused by Jurgen Klopp's assessment of Burnley's physical approach in the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Turf Moor on Wednesday, but more will be expected from the Clarets when Brighton are the visitors this weekend.

Klopp called for greater protection after Joe Gomez was forced off with an ankle injury in a challenge with Ben Mee while Phil Bardsley caught Alberto Moreno with another strong attempt to win the ball.

Jurgen Klopp was unhappy with Burnley's aggressive approach in midweek

Burnley have in truth been a soft touch this season and find themselves marooned in the relegation zone, so this was a clear change of tact from Dyche in a bid to rediscover their identity.

Both fixtures between these sides ended goalless last season, but it is a sign of the progress being made by Chris Hughton at Brighton that a repeat scoreline this weekend would represent a disappointment.

Will the 'Klopp of the Alps' make his first footstep in the snow at Saints? Cardiff City vs Southampton, Saturday 3pm

There have been three managers in 18 months at St Mary's, but arriving at a club previously in turmoil is nothing new to Ralph Hasenhuttl, having begun his management career with Aalen in the German third division.

He was the eighth manager in five years, but having taken over in January 2011 with the side one point above the relegation zone, he guided them to a ninth-place finish - and his arrival in the Premier League with Southampton has felt a long time coming.

Ralph Hasenhuttl takes charge of Southampton for the first time against Cardiff

"I want to put my footsteps in the snow here and I did it with all my clubs before," he said at his first press conference on Thursday. "Maybe this step is not the easiest one, but I never wanted things easy in my life."

Words that will resonate with Neil Warnock, who occupies the opposition dug-out this weekend in Cardiff. The Bluebirds have won three of their last four home games, and retaining a good record on home soil will be imperative if they are to remain outside of the relegation zone.

Return of the West Ham way without Arnie? West Ham vs Crystal Palace, Saturday 3pm

Manuel Pellegrini confirmed that Mark Arnautovic will be ruled out for at least a month with a hamstring injury, but the early signs are that West Ham will be able to cope without their talisman.

Following the Austrian's withdrawal on Tuesday, the Hammers rolled up their sleeves and his replacement Lucas Perez in particular took his chance by scoring twice in the 3-1 win over Cardiff.

Marko Arnautovic has been ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury

Pellegrini said ahead of facing Crystal Palace at the London Stadium: "I am happy because we are improving but you can never be 100 per cent happy, you always need to improve.

"I said from the first game of the season we will play in the correct way and we were not going to change because we lost a few games."

After a difficult start, it would appear West Ham are starting to get to grips with Pellegrini's methods and another home win could move them into the top half of the table.

Will Ranieri deliver the final straw for Mourinho once more? Manchester United vs Fulham, Saturday 3pm

Back in December 2015, Jose Mourinho took his Premier League champions to the King Power Stadium knowing his job was on the line, but what followed was another limp display as Leicester ran out 2-1 winners.

It proved the final nail in the coffin for Mourinho at Chelsea. Claudio Ranieri was of course manager of Leicester that day, but the Italian faces a very different challenge as they meet again at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho has seen his side slip eight points adrift of the top four

Manchester United's poor domestic season lurches from one setback to the next, but Mourinho knows he may not survive another abject result against Fulham. Hopes of challenging Manchester City for the title are long gone, but United have taken three points from their last 12 at home, contributing to an eight-point gap between themselves to fourth-spot.

With 46 changes to his starting XI in the league this season, Mourinho has become the Tinkerman but after the chaotic 2-2 draw with Arsenal, he may be running out of time to find solutions.

Will this be City's biggest test of the season? Chelsea vs Manchester City, Saturday 5.30pm

Even after Chelsea's first defeat of the season at Wolves, this represents a huge test for Manchester City. Last season's 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge was the moment Pep Guardiola and his players felt the league was theirs to lose, though a victory on Saturday is unlikely to provide that sort of assurance, given Liverpool's form.

There seems to be no stopping Manchester City this season as they head to Chelsea

Chelsea haven't been at their best against the top sides this season; draws against Liverpool, Everton and Manchester United, defeat at Tottenham, and a narrow win against Arsenal where they were carved open too easily.

City rested a few stars at Watford on Wednesday, and can welcome back Raheem Sterling for the trip to Stamford Bridge, though question marks do remain over Gabriel Jesus' form, having scored just one of City's 45 goals in the league this season.

Will Kane continue his hot streak against the Foxes? Leicester City vs Tottenham, Saturday 7.45pm

Tottenham will go in search of an eighth Premier League away win of the season when they visit Leicester in Saturday's late kick-off, but Mauricio Pochettino knows his side faces an in-form Foxes.

Claude Puel's men have gone six games unbeaten (W2 D4), their longest run in the competition without defeat since May 2016, and Leicester won the corresponding fixture 2-1 last season.

Harry Kane is entering the Christmas period in blistering form again

Spurs returned to winning ways following their north London derby defeat to Arsenal with a routine win over Southampton at Wembley, and Harry Kane looks in ominous form as he heads into the congested festive fixtures pile-up.

The England striker has four goals in his last five Premier League games, and has scored 13 in 11 appearances against Leicester in all competitions during his career - more than he has versus any other opponent.