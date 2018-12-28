Rafael Benitez sets Newcastle survival as only 2019 objective

1:56 Rafa Benitez was in no mood to discuss transfers ahead of Saturday's game at Watford Rafa Benitez was in no mood to discuss transfers ahead of Saturday's game at Watford

Newcastle's only objective for 2019 is to "stay up", says manager Rafa Benitez, who refused to discuss the January transfer window.

Benitez has already said Premier League survival would be a "miracle", even if the club receive funds for January transfers.

But a month on since Mike Ashley told Sky News he was "hopeful" of selling the club to a party capable of providing that investment in time for the transfer window, Benitez confirmed he was not aware of any developments regarding a takeover.

Speaking ahead of Newcastle's trip to Waford on Saturday, Benitez said he "decided before the press conference not to talk about the transfer window".

Benitez said the club are "not ready to sell anyone" at the moment, later adding Rob Elliot would be the only player allowed to leave due to a surplus of goalkeepers.

Newcastle's upcoming fixtures Watford (a) - Dec 29

Manchester United (h) - Jan 2

Blackburn (h) - FA Cup, Jan 5

Chelsea (a) - Jan 12

Cardiff (h) - Jan 19

Manchester City (h) - Jan 29

Tottenham (a) - Feb 2

Newcastle are five points clear of the relegation zone but face Manchester United, Chelsea, Cardiff, Manchester City and Tottenham before February 2.

Benitez reiterated he does not expect Newcastle, who finished 10th last season, to get out of the bottom half of the table this time around.

Asked what his ambition was for 2019, the Spaniard said: "That is so simple: to stay up. To do well and stay up.

"My message is very clear also, that the target is to stay up, and after we will see where we can go like last year.

"But we cannot talk about other things, it's just doing well.

"We are in the bottom half of the table and we will be there, so we have to stay as high as possible in this situation and if we can get the points we need to stay up - after we can see how high we can go. But the main thing is to stay up."