Steve Bruce says Newcastle open to signings in January transfer window

0:42 Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says the club are close to new contracts for key players, including the Longstaff brothers Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says the club are close to new contracts for key players, including the Longstaff brothers

Steve Bruce says Newcastle may look to reinforce in the January transfer window as they continue their battle against relegation.

Newcastle are just a point above the drop zone, with shock wins over Tottenham and Manchester United their only victories in the Premier League this season.

The Tyneside club have managed just six goals in their opening 10 league games, despite spending more than £75m on attacking trio Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton.

Bruce admits he may have to look into the transfer market in January, while the club looks to hold onto Sean and Matty Longstaff, who remain locked in talks over new contracts at St James' Park.

"I think it took Martin [Dubravka] the best part of three months [to sign], conversations are ongoing with a lot [of players]," said Bruce.

"The two Longstaff brothers is there for everybody to see. That will keep on going. You don't want to lose your best players, that is for sure.

1:05 Bruce admits to produce goals he will either have to change the system or personnel Bruce admits to produce goals he will either have to change the system or personnel

"We're working behind the scenes. Lee [Charnley] is working with that one. January, as I've always said, in my experience it is a very, very difficult month.

"Yes, if there is somebody out there who can improve us - that is the most crucial thing. If there is somebody out there that can improve us and we can get him, then I'm sure we'll act."

More to follow...