Fabian Schar says Newcastle United are better this season

Fabian Schar is confident Newcastle United will only improve as the season progresses

Fabian Schar believes Newcastle United are better equipped to survive in the Premier League this season despite "a mixed start" to the campaign.

Steve Bruce's side sit one place and one point above the drop zone after 10 games with only Watford scoring less goals then the six they have so far registered.

However, the Magpies failed to claim a solitary win at the same point last term under Rafa Benitez, before eventually pulling away to safety later in the season.

The Switzerland defender pointed to impressive victories over Tottenham and Manchester United already this term as proof the team are on the right track.

"It's been a mixed start to the season but we've had a difficult start against five of the big sides in the first 10 games," Schar exclusively told Sky Sports News.

"We know how difficult the league is and that we have to score more goals.

"But we will improve. We know how good we can be and all we can do is look forward day by day.

"I'm positive in the quality and belief in the team, we perhaps have more quality than last year.

"We're still at the bottom of the table but it's very close and with one or two wins everything looks better."

'Forwards working hard for the team'

Schar was also quick to defend Newcastle's strikers with record-signing Joelinton only registering a solitary goal so far this season.

"We can't just say our attacking players have to score goals," Schar added.

"You have to look at how we play and what our strikers and forwards do in terms of defensive work

"Many people don't see that or forget that they are hard-working guys who do everything for the team to defend and it's difficult to do the same attacking."