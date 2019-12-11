Allan Saint-Maximin: Newcastle winger ruled out for a month with hamstring injury

Allan Saint-Maximin is expected to return in mid-January

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin has been ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury, Sky Sports News understands.

The 22-year-old is set to miss to up to seven games over the festive period, including Premier League games against Manchester United and Leicester City and the third round of the FA Cup.

Saint-Maximin injured his hamstring towards the end of Sunday's 2-1 win over Southampton, and was seen leaving the stadium on crutches.

Following a scan on Tuesday, he has been dealt the news that he won't return to action until mid-January - Newcastle initially feared it would be longer.

The £17m signing from Nice had been in good form in recent weeks as Steve Bruce's side picked up seven points from nine in the league.

He scored his first Premier League goal against Sheffield United last week.

