Joelinton and Yoshinori Muto back in Newcastle training

Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle on Super Sunday from 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off is at 4.30pm

Last Updated: 12/02/20 6:10pm

Joelinton sustained a rib injury during Newcastle's FA Cup win at Oxford but could return for the trip to Arsenal on Sunday
Newcastle strikers Joelinton and Yoshinori Muto returned to training this week to hand head coach Steve Bruce a double boost.

Joelinton was substituted after sustaining a rib injury during the first half in the 3-2 victory at Oxford in the FA Cup fourth round last week, while Muto has been out of action with a hip problem since their third-round draw with Rochdale on January 4.

Their return will be boost to Bruce, who has a lack of forward options with both Andy Carroll (hip) and Dwight Gayle (hamstring) sidelined.

Yoshinori Muto last played for Newcastle against Rochdale in the FA Cup
A statement on the club's official website said: "Joelinton and Yoshinori Muto both trained as Newcastle United prepared for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal this week.

"Steve Bruce's players returned from their winter break on Tuesday and continued their work on the training pitch on Wednesday.
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the goalless draw between Newcastle and Norwich in the Premier League
"Joelinton suffered a rib injury at Oxford United in Newcastle's last game, while fellow forward Muto hasn't played since he was hurt at Rochdale early last month, but both looked sharp as they looked to catch the head coach's eye for the Gunners game."

