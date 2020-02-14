Danny Rose: Steve Bruce challenges Newcastle loanee to prove his doubters wrong

Newcastle signed Rose from Tottenham until the end of the season

Steve Bruce has challenged Danny Rose to prove Newcastle pulled off a January coup to land him as he attempts to fight his way into the England team for Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old full-back arrived at St James' Park on loan for the remainder of the season at the end of last month having been left in little doubt he was surplus to Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho's requirements.

Bruce was delighted to have captured a man who started both his country's 4-0 qualifier victory over Bulgaria in September and the 2-1 defeat in the Czech Republic in October, and who has high hopes of a place in Gareth Southgate's squad this summer.

"I think it was common knowledge that things weren't hunky-dory two or three weeks before. You're always monitoring a situation like that," he said.

"There's probably one or two at every club - there's (Jack) Colback and (Henri) Saivet here, for example. You monitor it.

"What helped enormously was Danny being a northern lad, and he wants to play. It became very easy. The player was surplus to requirements at Tottenham.

"It wasn't as difficult as [Inter Milan winger Valentino] Lazaro, where we have to beat off eight or 10 [clubs]. Danny wanted to be here and that helped.

"I hope that he's been one of the better ones of the transfer window. He wants to play. He wants to get in the England team. He's been no problem at all. He's fitted in well. He's trained well and worked hard."

Rose made his Newcastle debut as a substitute in a fortuitous 0-0 home draw with Norwich on February 1 and will hope for a first start at Spurs' north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

To do so, he will have to displace Matt Ritchie, who has reprised his role as left wing-back since his return from injury, although Rose's arrival could see him return to a more accustomed position in midfield.

Asked about the dilemma, Bruce said: "My job is to improve us. That's the hard job - but I'd rather have that than nothing to pick, which has been the case for the past 10 or 12 weeks."