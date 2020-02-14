Weekend Preview podcast: Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal analysed

Listen to the Sky Sports Football Weekend Preview podcast as we look ahead to Norwich v Liverpool, Aston Villa v Tottenham and Arsenal v Newcastle.

Sky Sports' Peter Smith, Lewis Jones and Ron Walker preview the big Sky Live Premier League games taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

Will Jurgen Klopp put fit-again Sadio Mane straight back into his starting line-up at Norwich? Or will he save his attacker for Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday?

There's tactics talk around Tottenham, too, with Ben Davies' return allowing Jose Mourinho to employ the formation he first planned to use at Spurs. But will the threat of Jack Grealish impact Serge Aurier's role on Sunday?

And just how much progress have Arsenal made under Mikel Arteta? Players have praised his work during the winter break but will we now see signs of improvement on the pitch with a favourable run of fixtures coming up?

The panel also reflect on Norwich's season so far and why many Newcastle fans are far from happy with what they've been watching.

Listen, download or subscribe to the podcast using the links above!