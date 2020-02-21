Joelinton needs to be more selfish, says Newcastle boss Steve Bruce

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce says Joelinton needs to be more selfish in attack in order to add more goals to his game.

The 23-year-old has only scored three goals in 30 appearances in all competitions since joining in a club-record £40m deal from Hoffenheim.

Bruce says the club are doing everything they can with the Brazilian in training but also insists the player himself needs to find his own selfish streak to add goals to his good team performances.

"He's had a bit of a sore thigh all week so we expect him to train," Bruce said.

"As always we've done as much as we possibly can, you can put on as many finishing drills and training ground exercises as much as you want. Unfortunately Joe will be measured by one thing - goals.

"I have to say his team play, his work rate and attitude [is good]. With that I'm sure he will come good, he's still only 23."

Bruce said Joelinton might not a 'natural goalscorer' but commended his desire, revealing he will be eager to play against Crystal Palace on Saturday despite struggling with a thigh injury.

"The only thing we can do is try and keep encouraging him, he's had a sharp learning curve," Bruce said.

"For all of them it is easy in training, there's no pressure and that's what they do everyday. We know that there is a talent there and the kid has a heart as big as himself. We hope he can score a few more.

"He'll learn from what has been a difficult first half of the season for him. As long has he keeps working hard and shows the right attitude, we are convinced that we have a player in there.

"He might not be a natural goalscorer, that's the key. He has to be a bit more selfish and think about scoring goals.

"He will be desperate to play tomorrow even though he has a niggling thigh injury. He does not shirk anything and for that you hope he comes good."

If Joelinton does not get passed fit for Saturday's game at Selhurst Park, Dwight Gayle could step in for a rare start after recovering from his own injury.

Dwight Gayle has been out since suffering a hamstring injury against Wolves in December

"Dwight has trained all week and put himself in contention. We haven't really seen him. When we have, I have been particularly impressed with him. It's good to have him in and around," said Bruce.

"Let's hope the next 12 or 13 games he can stay injury free because he's got a big part to play as I said six or seven months ago."

Yoshinori Muto has also trained all week and his available for selection on Saturday, while Emil Krafth and Jonjo Shelvey could return to training as early next week.

Andy Carroll, however, is still some time from making return with Bruce unable to put a time frame on his comeback.