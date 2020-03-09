Floyd Mayweather responds to Newcastle United takeover speculation

Floyd Mayweather says Newcastle are an 'unbelievable team'

Floyd Mayweather has jokingly suggested he may be interested in buying Newcastle United.

Current Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has appeared in recent times to be open to the sale of the club and was in takeover talks with Saudi Arabia's Sovereign Wealth Fund in January of this year.

According to Forbes, boxer Mayweather was the highest paid athlete of the last decade, earning an eye-watering $915m (£686m) in that time.

The five-weight former world champion was appearing at Newcastle's O2 City Hall over the weekend as part of his Evening with Floyd Mayweather tour.

Newcastle are 13th in the Premier League table and look on course to stay up

In a video posted on TMZ, event moderator Steve Wraith put it to Mayweather that the last time he was on Tyneside it was being reported that he was very interested in buying Newcastle.

In response, Mayweather said: "In the US we call it soccer, but the Newcastle football team is an unbelievable team…..a hell of a team."

As the crowd erupted, Mayweather added: "If the people want me to buy the Newcastle team, let me know!"