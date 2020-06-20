Newcastle United: Andy Carroll and Matty Longstaff among six players to extend contracts

Matty Longstaff and Andy Carroll are two players to have signed extensions until the end of the season

Six players whose contracts or loan spells were due to expire at the end of the month will be available for Newcastle's last nine games, Steve Bruce has confirmed.

Andy Carroll, Matty Longstaff and Javier Manquillo would all have been out of contract on July 1, with Danny Rose, Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro due to return to their parent clubs.

"We've had ongoing conversations with most of them now for the last few weeks," Bruce explained.

"We're all in this unprecedented area of what do we do; there's been a lot of dialogue with the Premier League, of course, and what we're going to do with out-of-contract players.

"What they did is grant an extension until the end of the season and all our lads, including the loan players and the out-of-contract players, agreed to stay on and play until the end of the season, which is obviously a good thing."

More to follow...