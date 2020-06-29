Newcastle takeover: Steve Bruce wants 'clarity' from Premier League

0:31 Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says the delay in approving a proposed takeover deal is 'not healthy for anybody' Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says the delay in approving a proposed takeover deal is 'not healthy for anybody'

Steve Bruce has called on the Premier League to provide "clarity" on the proposed Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle.

The Saudi public investment fund - chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman - is set to take an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle if a £300m takeover deal is approved by the Premier League's owners' and directors' test.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told Sky Sports News last month they were not working to any specific time frame to reach a decision, but Bruce said on Sunday the delay in approving the deal is "not healthy for anybody".

"I think everybody needs a bit of clarity," the Newcastle head coach said following the club's 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Manchester City.

"And if I am led to believe it's the Premier League that are stalling all of the negotiations then they have to come and make a decision sooner or later. It is not healthy for anybody.

"We have another game on Wednesday [at Bournemouth] and have a wonderful opportunity [to climb the league table].

"We can't use that [the takeover] as an excuse but we need a bit of clarity and get it put to bed one way or another."

Newcastle's potential takeover has come under scrutiny due to links with an illegal TV streaming service

The takeover bid has received criticism from Amnesty International over Saudi Arabia's human rights situation, as well as opposition from broadcaster beIN Sports, who claim the country is involved in the illegal streaming of Premier League matches.

Earlier this month, the World Trade Organization found that Saudi Arabia helped breach international piracy laws.

The Saudi state has consistently denied any connection between it and the pirate network beoutQ, and last week announced a crackdown on websites illegally streaming sporting events.