Newcastle takeover: Premier League rejects Amanda Staveley's Saudi-backed bid

The Premier League has officially rejected Amanda Staveley's Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, who has been looking to sell the north-east club for well over a year, is understood to be considering his legal options.

Ashley is also understood to be extremely frustrated at the process, having attempted to resurrect talks over a potential sale.

A Newcastle statement read: "Newcastle United can confirm that the Premier League has rejected a takeover bid made by PCP Capital Partners, the Reuben Brothers and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) based on its Owners and Directors test.

"This conclusion has been reached despite the club providing the Premier League with overwhelming evidence and legal opinions that PIF is independent and autonomous of the Saudi Arabian government.

"The club and its owners do not accept that Premier League chief executive Richard Masters and the Premier League have acted appropriately in relation to this matter and will be considering all relevant options available to them.

"Mike Ashley understands fans' frustrations and would like to reassure them that he has been fully committed to ensuring this takeover process reached completion as he felt it was in the best interests of the club.

"Mike continues to be fully supportive to Steve Bruce, the players and all the staff and wishes them well for the upcoming season."

Sky Sports News have approached the Premier League for comment.

Jamal Lewis joined Newcastle from Norwich

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says owner Mike Ashley and managing director Lee Charnley worked "tremendously hard" to secure the signings of Jamal Lewis, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser.

Newcastle announced the arrival of left-back Lewis from Norwich for £15m on Tuesday, while former Bournemouth forward Wilson and free agent Fraser both arrived at St James' Park earlier in the week.

"I never had to really twist anybody's arm," Bruce told Sky Sports News. "I think what happened with Dwight put us into a place where nobody wants to be, because you don't want your centre forward - who did really well towards the back end of last season - getting injured.

"In conversations I had with Lee we spoke about how we could get someone through the door who will improve us - especially strikers - and what I wanted was for them to be a little bit proven in the Premier League."