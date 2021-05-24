Newcastle: The summer transfer window and what they need to do

Which positions are Newcastle targeting in the summer transfer window? What has Steve Bruce said? And what do the stats say?

Which positions are Newcastle targeting?

Recruitment plans are always a hot topic on Tyneside with owner Mike Ashley thought unlikely to invest heavily in the transfer market unless generating revenue through player sales. It's a frustrating situation for the Newcastle fans to swallow seeing as that could have changed significantly had the Saudi-backed takeover gone through. It's a squad that needs a boost of quality within the ranks as an overreliance on Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson has been clear to see this season.

Most of Bruce's budget will be spent on landing a young centre-forward to provide support for Wilson and Joelinton and a centre-back - Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer has been heavily linked. The club is also targeting a young central midfielder that has bundles of energy in order to slot into the more aggressive style of pressing in midfield that we saw from Bruce's side in the second half of the season. Joe Willock, who scored in the final seven games of the season while on loan from Arsenal, is an obvious target in that regard but the Gunners have said he is not for sale.

Image: Joe Willock scored seven goals in his last seven games

What do the stats say about Newcastle?

Looking at the table provided, the standout takeaway revolves around Newcastle's work in both boxes. In defence they have been asked to make the most clearances of any team in the Premier League this season, suggesting they are being overworked. In attack, the club also sit bottom for final third passes completed. This highlights what an outstanding job Wilson has done leading the line this season for Bruce's team - scoring 12 goals in 26 games - as the service into him has been lacking.

Unsurprisingly, Wilson's conversion rate in front of goal is among the best in the Premier League for players that scored 10 or more goals (22.22 per cent), putting him alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Danny Ings and ahead of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

What manager Steve Bruce has said

On how many players he needs this summer: "I think we need at least three or four but, for me, now, it's adding that bit of quality to the squad.

"We've seen the impact that Callum Wilson had for example...that bit of quality we can add to the existing squad we've got is the most important thing."

On being able to sign Willock: "Watching him play you can see a young player enjoying himself and enjoying the freedom that we've given to him, the licence to run forward. He's given us something which we certainly didn't have before.

"He's a very very good player. So I've said now for three or four weeks, we'd love to bring him back. He's Arsenal's player of course but let's hope we can test their resolve."

What should Newcastle do this summer?

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones writes: "Reporting on Newcastle games has gone from being a yawn-inducing experience to one that is now met with a tinge of excitement since Bruce asked his players to press a little higher and play with more tempo when Miguel Almiron, Saint-Maximin and Wilson were all fit. Those three remain absolutely crucial to their hopes of kicking on again next season, building on a strong end to the campaign that saw them pick up 16 points in their final eight matches. To finish 17 points above the relegation spots is pretty mind-blowing considering the negativity that followed the club for most of the season. Bruce deserves huge credit for that.

"There will undoubtedly be speculation about the classy Saint-Maximin leaving the club but perhaps his return of just six Premier League goals in two seasons with the club will put off potential suitors splashing big money for him.

"Negotiating a deal for Willock should be top of their priorities this summer but even a £20m price tag, which is fair going for a player that made such an impact, could be a stretch too far for Ashley unless he manages to recoup some funds from player outgoings."