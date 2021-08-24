Martin Dubravka: Newcastle goalkeeper adds to Steve Bruce's injury woes with extended lay-off

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is expected to be sidelined for another eight weeks, manager Steve Bruce has said.

The Slovakia international has missed the start of the Premier League season after undergoing foot surgery over the summer.

Bruce said at a press conference: "There is no time limit but we are hoping in eight weeks, maybe. Unfortunately his wound has got infected which is going to set him back another couple of weeks."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win against Newcastle United in the Premier League

The Magpies are also still without second-choice keeper Karl Darlow as he continues to recover from Covid-19.

Bruce said: "It is a case with Karl of seeing how his physical wellbeing is, how long that will be. In the past I have had a player who took at least six weeks. We have just got to be patient."

With two senior goalkeepers out, Freddie Woodman - who has spent the past two seasons on loan at Swansea and may have gone out again this term - has played the opening two games.

Due to that situation, Bruce may have to name four keepers in his 25-man Premier League squad, which would have an impact elsewhere as he eyes up potential new signings.

He said: "Because of the goalkeeping, I am toying with the idea of naming four in the squad, which is unheard of.

"If we do a loan deal there is then no room in the squad without leaving somebody out. It is a difficult situation as well with finances."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.