Martin Dubravka: Newcastle goalkeeper adds to Steve Bruce's injury woes with extended lay-off

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is expected to be sidelined for another eight weeks, manager Steve Bruce has said.
The Slovakia international has missed the start of the Premier League season after undergoing foot surgery over the summer.
Bruce said at a press conference: "There is no time limit but we are hoping in eight weeks, maybe. Unfortunately his wound has got infected which is going to set him back another couple of weeks."
- Danny Ings scores overhead kick to help Villa past Newcastle
- Carra and Neville's Premier League predictions
- Bruce urges players to avoid social media in wake of Willock abuse
The Magpies are also still without second-choice keeper Karl Darlow as he continues to recover from Covid-19.
Bruce said: "It is a case with Karl of seeing how his physical wellbeing is, how long that will be. In the past I have had a player who took at least six weeks. We have just got to be patient."
Trending
- Are Mercedes really back ahead? F1's crunch battle assessed
- Trent's vision coach explains all
- Neville: Why Man Utd must move for Kane
- Kyle Anderson dies aged 33
- How do Liverpool stop Lukaku?
- Carra and Neville's Premier League predictions
- 'Agile' AJ 'sharpening mind' to trap Usyk
- Antonio on Golden Boot: Catch me if you can!
- Bale 'has got the bug back' as Page names 27-man Wales squad
- Papers: Conte could replace Arteta
With two senior goalkeepers out, Freddie Woodman - who has spent the past two seasons on loan at Swansea and may have gone out again this term - has played the opening two games.
Due to that situation, Bruce may have to name four keepers in his 25-man Premier League squad, which would have an impact elsewhere as he eyes up potential new signings.
He said: "Because of the goalkeeping, I am toying with the idea of naming four in the squad, which is unheard of.
"If we do a loan deal there is then no room in the squad without leaving somebody out. It is a difficult situation as well with finances."
Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports
You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.