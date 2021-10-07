Newcastle takeover: All parties hopeful Saudi-led consortium's deal can be announced on Thursday

All parties are hopeful an announcement can be made today confirming the takeover of Newcastle United.

Sky Sports News has been told the Saudi-led consortium, the Premier League and Newcastle are working hard to get the deal completed and announced as soon as possible.

There was hope and speculation it was going to be announced on Wednesday night but certain details still needed to be agreed.

There is no guarantee it will be announced on Thursday but the parties are hopeful and working around the clock to get it finalised.

There is now hope the 18-month saga surrounding Newcastle's ownership is close to being over.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.