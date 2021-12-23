Eddie Howe: Newcastle boss says use of VAR seems to have been 'diluted', confirming club have written to PGMOL

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted his confusion over the use of VAR after a series of contentious decisions went against his struggling side.

The Magpies have written to referees' body the Professional Game Match Officials Limited to seek clarity after being denied penalties at Liverpool, where they also conceded a controversial equaliser with midfielder Isaac Hayden down with a head injury, and at home to Manchester City.

Howe said: "I'm just slightly confused about the use of VAR. Initially when VAR was introduced, it was used regularly to try to get the right decision because ultimately that's what we're all after, we're all after the right decision at that moment.

"But for some reason, I think the use has been diluted. I don't see it effectively intervening as much as it did in the early stages in a positive way, and feel that's definitely affected us in recent games, where especially looking at Ryan Fraser's incident against Manchester City, you think VAR has to come in.

"That's the job. If the referee doesn't see it for whatever reason, then he gets help.

Live MNF Monday 27th December 7:00pm

"When I look back to the Liverpool incidents as well, whether Liverpool could have influenced [referee] Mike Dean, probably not on the head injury to Isaac Hayden, but certainly there needs to be greater communication also between the fourth official and the referee, who had the same view that I had, which was clear that the game should have been stopped."

Newcastle's move came after midfielder Fraser, who believed he had been fouled inside the penalty area by Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield last Thursday evening, was wiped out by City keeper Ederson at St James' Park on Sunday, but did not earn a spot-kick on either occasion.

Howe said: "All we're asking for is just some clarity on the decisions, really, and how the officials at the time, whether it's on the pitch or the use of VAR, have come to those decisions. That's all we're asking for.

Image: Isaac Hayden was down injured as Diogo Jota scored for Liverpool

"There's been definitely a feeling of injustice, I can sense that among the group, I think there's been disbelief at a few things in the games that have gone against us.

"But it's very much a case of looking to the future and just trying to educate ourselves on why certain things haven't happened and the use of VAR, which I think has definitely been contentious as far as we've been concerned."

Follow every Newcastle game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Newcastle latest? Bookmark our Newcastle news page, check out Newcastle's fixtures and Newcastle's latest results, watch Newcastle goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Newcastle games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Newcastle as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.