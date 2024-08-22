Kieran Trippier transfer: Newcastle defender wants to leave club to secure first-team football

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is looking to leave St James' Park this summer.

The 33-year-old was an unused substitute during Newcastle's opening day win against Southampton last weekend.

Tino Livramento occupied the starting right-back role, while defensive duo Lloyd Kelly and Emil Krafth were both used from the bench ahead of the England international. Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was handed the armband in the absence of Trippier.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid defender has two years left on his contract and is one of the highest earners at the club.

Sky Sports News understands Trippier is eager to leave this summer to explore new opportunities in his career.

A bid in the region of £13m from Bayern Munich was turned down for him in January.

Are Everton in for Trippier?

Everton are reportedly interested in Trippier, with Toffees boss Sean Dyche having worked with the England international at Burnley between 2012-2015.

When asked of the rumoured interest in Trippier, Dyche said: "He is one of many names that's come up here.

"As if by magic, his name comes up when we don't have a right-back available. "

Newcastle edge closer to Guehi deal

Newcastle United are edging closer to completing a deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Optimism within the club is growing regarding an agreement being struck between the two Premier League clubs, which would see Guehi become Newcastle's record transfer, ahead of this weekend.

Palace value the player at £65m and Newcastle previously saw a bid of £60m plus £5m in add-ons rejected, as talks regarding the structure of the deal continued.

Sky Sports News understands that Palace have privately accepted that it would be beneficial to sell the 24-year-old Englang international, after also agreeing to sell his defensive counterpart Joachim Andersen to Fulham for £30m.

A transfer fee of £65m plus adds-ons will likely see the deal completed.