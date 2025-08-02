Aaron Ramsdale transfer news: Newcastle complete deal to sign Southampton goalkeeper on loan with option to buy

Newcastle have completed the signing of England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on loan from Southampton.

The agreement between the clubs is a season-long loan with an option to buy next summer.

Newcastle turned to Ramsdale after missing out on James Trafford, who completed a £27m move to Manchester City in July.

Analysis: Ramsdale a 'keeper for the big stage

Sky Sports News' James Savundra:

Aaron Ramsdale is a brilliant character. I know he has a few relegations on his CV but you can't argue with his record as a goalkeeper.

He was Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper only two seasons ago before David Raya came in and made it his own. He's used to challenging at the top end of the Premier League with Arsenal.

He's a goalkeeper who has shown over the course of the last few years in the Premier League that he belongs on the biggest stage.

Nick Pope has performed admirably for them throughout the last few seasons, but unfortunately, he's had a number of injuries. Eddie Howe wanted a goalkeeper to compete with Pope rather than replace Pope.

You will now have two England goalkeepers competing for the No 1 shirt at Newcastle, knowing whoever gets it will have a great chance of going to the World Cup next summer.

