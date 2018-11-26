Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte not aiming to impress Didier Deschamps in Lyon game

Aymeric Laporte does not view Manchester City’s Champions League match against Lyon as an opportunity to impress France coach Didier Deschamps.

Despite becoming a first-team regular under City boss Pep Guardiola this season, Laporte is yet to earn his first senior international cap for France, having been called up by Deschamps just once in 2016.

Laporte, who arrived at the Etihad from Athletic Bilbao for £57m in January, played for France at various youth levels but the 24-year-old could yet switch his nationality should opportunities continue to allude him.

Aymeric Laporte scored for City against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League

"Maybe for the French people it will have an impact, but for me I play at Manchester City," Laporte said ahead of Tuesday's match at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

"That is where I have played most often so my performances for them is what I try and do game after game.

Didier Deschamps is yet to award Laporte his first senior international cap

"The objective is to be high-performing for Manchester City today, tomorrow and in the future."

Lyon defeated Guardiola's side in the opening match of the group stage - City's only loss this season - and Laporte, who started the match, admits the Premier League leaders want revenge.

France international Nabil Fekir scored the winning goal when the two teams met in September

"After each loss in a certain way we want revenge, but we are coming up against one of the biggest teams in Europe and they as well have their great players," he said.

"What we are going to try and do is focus on ourselves, concentrate on the game and make sure we can keep our concentration."

City won the Premier League and League Cup double last season, while they lost to Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals and Laporte re-iterated the club's determination to win the tournament.

"It's obviously an objective for us - winning any competition is an objective and the Champions League is one of the biggest out there," he said.

"The fact I play for Manchester City, which is one of the greatest clubs, means that it is obviously an objective. But it won't be easy for us because we are going to come across some of the best teams, not only in Europe, but in the world."