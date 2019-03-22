Georgia Stanway extends Manchester City Women contract until 2022

Georgia Stanway has scored 15 goals for City this season

Georgia Stanway has signed a three-year contract extension with Manchester City Women keeping her at the club until 2022.

Since joining City in 2015, Stanway has made 88 appearances and scored 35 goals in all competitions.

The 20-year-old has 15 goals for unbeaten table-toppers City in the Women's Super League so far this season, while she also played an integral part as City beat Arsenal to lift the Continental Cup last month.

On signing her contract extension, Stanway told CityTV: "I've been here four years already and I've loved every single minute.

"To be here to stay is such a massive achievement and I can't wait to get going again. This is where I feel at home and this is where the majority of my development has happened and how I am the player I am today.

"I'm in the best possible position to move forward and I'm happy here.

"To sign my first contract at 18 was enough, but to be staying for even longer is even better and I'm just looking forward to the future."

Manager Nick Cushing added: "We're delighted that Georgia has signed a new contract and will continue to be an integral part of the City family.

"Georgia has shown her potential as a player, but more importantly she has shown that she has the drive and determination to keep improving. We know as long as she keeps working hard, the way she has been, the sky is the limit in terms of her ability."

Following medal success with England at both the U17s Euros and the U20s World Cup, this season also marked Stanway's debut for the England senior squad, in which she scored to help England beat Austria 3-0 in a friendly last November.