Raheem Sterling due to give speech at Wall Street Journal festival in New York

Raheem Sterling will speak at a New York culture festival about football and discrimination, and how athletes are using their platforms for activism.

The Manchester City winger will take part in the Wall Street Journal's 'Future of Everything' festival on Tuesday, speaking at a live Q&A, along with the WSJ's global sports editor Bruce Orwell.

The Festival sells itself as "Brilliant minds, world-changing ideas: experience the future as it takes shape".

Sterling has been the focus of headlines this season, leading the fight against racism in football and standing up for incidents of racial abuse against himself and other professionals.

Sterling called for stadium bans as punishment for racist abuse from fans after two of his England team-mates were abused in Montenegro

In December, he criticised the coverage black players receive in the media and, in March, he was vocal in his condemnation of the racist abuse directed at team-mates Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi during England's win in Montenegro.

His activism, as well as his heroics on the pitch, has seen him scoop a range of individual awards, including the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year award, and expand his reputation as an inspiration into the United States.

Sterling scored 25 goals across all competitions this season, helping City to an unprecedented first domestic treble.