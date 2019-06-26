Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City’s David Silva as a ‘European great’

Pep Guardiola has hailed David Silva

Pep Guardiola has hailed David Silva as a "European great" and says Manchester City must make the most of him in his final year at the club.

Silva, who has amassed 395 appearances since moving to the Etihad in 2010, revealed on Tuesday that he will leave City at the end of next season after a decade at the club.

Under Guardiola the 33-year-old has won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup and the City boss said Silva has been a huge help to him "personally" since he joined the club in 2016.

4:21 As David Silva announces next season will be his last in the Premier League we look back on his time at Manchester City As David Silva announces next season will be his last in the Premier League we look back on his time at Manchester City

"Yes, that is what I read [about Silva leaving]. So we have to enjoy him in the year that he has left," Guardiola said at a Johan Cruyff Foundation event.

"He has been one of the greats not only in Spanish football, but in European football as well. He has played for 10 years in Manchester and it is not easy to perform in that league for someone with his qualities.

"He has done incredibly well. He helped me personally, he has helped us a lot in these three years we have been together.

"We have another year more and I hope we can live another good year together."

Silva has won the Premier League four times with City

In total Silva has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups during his time at City after he joined the club from Valencia.

He has also won the World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.