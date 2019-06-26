Phil Foden can 'take over' from Manchester City 'legend' David Silva, says Joey Barton

Phil Foden has all the attributes to "take over" from David Silva in the Manchester City midfield, says former player Joey Barton.

Silva revealed he will leave City at the end of next season after 10 years at the club, during which he has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

Foden made 25 appearances for City last season as they won a domestic treble and Barton believes Pep Guardiola is providing the 19-year-old with the perfect platform.

You will expect to see more and more of Phil Foden, certainly from January onwards as they look to groom him to take over from a legend of Man City. Barton on Foden succeeding David Silva

"He is somebody who for a long time been tipped for stardom," Fleetwood head coach Barton told Sky Sports News. "The way Pep and the team have handled him is exceptional. They have exposed him at the right time.

"With an icon of the club in Kompany leaving, another to leave at the end of the season in David Silva - you would say City don't have a ready-made understudy for Vincent Kompany.

"[But] In Phil Foden it does look like there is a young heir to the throne. He has got a lot of work to do to get to David Silva's level. For me [Silva] has been the best player in the Premier League for a long period of time.

Phil Foden represented England at the European U21 Championship this summer

"But [Foden] has got all the attributes. You have clearly get the best coach in the world there. The league table - 198 points in the last two seasons attest to that.

"You will expect to see more and more of Phil Foden, certainly from January onwards as they look to groom him to take over from a legend of Man City."

Barton unaware of Newcastle links

Former club Newcastle announced Rafael Benitez would leave his managerial position at the end of this week, following the completion of his contract, and there have been links suggesting Barton could be a candidate.

But, Barton says he is more than happy with his current job at the helm of Fleetwood.

Asked about links to the Newcastle job, Barton said: "It is the first I have heard of it. It is a phenomenal football club. But I am a young manager learning my trade.

"I love everything I am doing at Fleetwood, there is a great group of players, great group of people I am working with.

"I am happy with where I am. I am learning and it is important that I continue to learn if I am going to fulfil my potential as a coach.

"I had four great years there as a player so it is a club that is very close to my heart. But on the flip side, Rafa Benitez going out, it is a tough act to follow. He did an incredible job there and the Premier League is a tough league.

"If Newcastle ever come calling, for any manager by the way, it is tough [to refuse]. But I am happy where I am. I do feel I need a period of time to really learn my trade. We cross those bridges when we come to them."

'Time for next generation of British coaches to take on mantel'

Derby boss Frank Lampard is in talks with Chelsea over a return to Stamford Bridge as their manager and Barton admits there is a genuine sense young British managers must seize their opportunity on the biggest stages.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was appointed Rangers boss last summer, former England captain John Terry is an assistant coach at Aston Villa, while another former Chelsea player Scott Parker is head coach at Fulham.

Frank Lampard becoming Chelsea boss was an inevitability, says Barton

Speaking specifically about Lampard, Barton said: "I am not surprised. I think Frank was kind of always going to be Chelsea manager. That was how it looked for me from the outset. He goes into Derby and does a good job, unlucky in the play-off final.

"Chelsea come calling and it looks like it is pretty much there. Great opportunity for him at a club that he knows inside out. A club that will no doubt benefit from having him, Jody Morris who was in the youth structure for a period of time.

"I always believe we are as good as anyone and I am talking about all the British coaches. I have played for lots of foreign coaches but also some really good British coaches and if given the opportunity [would do well].

"There is a good base but it is now on to the next generation of us younger coaches to take that mantel and that bar that has been set by our predecessors."