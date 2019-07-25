Phil Foden feeling lucky to play part in Manchester City success

Phil Foden is becoming an increasingly important figure at Manchester City

Phil Foden admits he feels lucky to be part of Pep Guardiola’s plans at Manchester City as they continue preparations for the coming season.

City will defend their domestic treble in 2019/20 while also looking to secure the Champions League title for the first time in the club's history.

Guardiola has used England U21 international Foden sparingly so far, but the 19-year-old scored seven times in 26 appearances in all competitions for City last season.

He is becoming an increasingly important figure at the Etihad - and with David Silva set to leave the club at the end of the season - Foden could become his long-term successor if he continues his rapid development.

"Anyone who plays will put a shift in and play well," Foden said.

"I am lucky to be part of it. It is a special team. The success comes from the depth of the squad.

"He [Guardiola] works us very hard in training and you can tell by what we do on the pitch he wants the best from us. That will only help us play better."

Foden made his first appearance of pre-season when he came on as a substitute in Wednesday's 6-1 friendly win over Kitchee in Hong Kong.

City play Yokohama in Japan in their final friendly before taking on Liverpool in the Community Shield on August 4.

They then begin the defence of their Premier League crown away to West Ham six days later.